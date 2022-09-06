Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.77 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.77 billion and $131.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00032244 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,888,080 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.