Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $131.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00032244 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,888,080 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
