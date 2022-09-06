United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

