United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.