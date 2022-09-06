United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

