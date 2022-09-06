United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About United States Antimony
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.