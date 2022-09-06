Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.