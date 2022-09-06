UniWorld Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $92,914.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
UniWorld Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.
UniWorld Coin Trading
