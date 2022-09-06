UniWorld (UNW) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $91,699.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
UniWorld Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.
UniWorld Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.