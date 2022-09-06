Unlock Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,728.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

