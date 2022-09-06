Uno Re Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Uno Re has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uno Re has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $172,417.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00628820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00269079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017787 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

