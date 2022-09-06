US Bancorp DE Acquires 18,324 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.44. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

