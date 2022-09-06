US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,691 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3,007.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53.

Further Reading

