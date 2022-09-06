US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 135.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

