US Bancorp DE Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

