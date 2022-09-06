US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after buying an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after buying an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,489,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,486,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $836,525 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

