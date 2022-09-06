US Bancorp DE Sells 1,413 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,894,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,823,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,851,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %
UBS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
