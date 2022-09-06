US Bancorp DE Takes $1.15 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

