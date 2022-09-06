US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.30.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USFD opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

