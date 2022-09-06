USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $51.61 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $51.61 billion and $7.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,606,714,947 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Coin Trading
