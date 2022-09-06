USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $234,930.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004988 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.99 million and $234,930.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00598721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00265228 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063928 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.