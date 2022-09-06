USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $75,352.98 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $75,352.98 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00630880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00268384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013605 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

