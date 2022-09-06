USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $75,352.98 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $75,352.98 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00630880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00268384 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063136 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013605 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
