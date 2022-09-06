Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Utrust has a total market cap of $54.27 million and $1.61 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

