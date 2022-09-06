UTU Protocol (UTU) Market Cap Reaches $438,533.71

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $438,533.71 and $328.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
