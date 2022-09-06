V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.43% of V.F. worth $1,422,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Trading Down 1.6 %

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

