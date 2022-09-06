v.systems (VSYS) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $933,925.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,584,378,289 coins and its circulating supply is 2,645,769,825 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

