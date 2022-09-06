Vai Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $54.35 million and $2,284.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

