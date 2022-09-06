Valor Token Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $228,727.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.