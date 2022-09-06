Value Liquidity Tops 1-Day Volume of $416,883.00 (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.41 million and $416,883.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

