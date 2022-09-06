VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,103 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

