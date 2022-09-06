Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $236.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

