Vanilla (VNL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00097331 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031029 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021999 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00260062 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000097 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
