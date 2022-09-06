Vanilla (VNL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101300 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032701 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022384 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00263324 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.