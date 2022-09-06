Vanity Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
Vanity Coin Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Buying and Selling Vanity
