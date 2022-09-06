Vanity Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Buying and Selling Vanity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.