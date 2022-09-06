Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

VTWRF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

