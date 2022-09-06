Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $151,784.14

Veil (VEIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Veil has a market cap of $151,784.14 and approximately $135.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

