Venus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Venus has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00024076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $54.70 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

