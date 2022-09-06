Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Vera Bradley worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vera Bradley by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VRA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

