Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.26 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and $7.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000950 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00111964 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

