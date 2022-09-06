Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -424.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.