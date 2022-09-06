Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $85,300.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $85,300.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.29 or 0.08337425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00196771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00294414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00779718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00614205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,951,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

