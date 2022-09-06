Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.15

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and $4,092.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 180.6% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00291381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.