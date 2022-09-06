Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

