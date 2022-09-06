VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Critical Analysis

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Rating) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A VIZIO -1.77% -11.40% -4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Provision and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIZIO has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 70.30%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Provision.

15.2% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of VIZIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provision and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.98 -$39.40 million ($0.20) -53.95

Provision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO.

Summary

VIZIO beats Provision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

