Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0024

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $5,966.19 and approximately $213.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

