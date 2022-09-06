Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Voyager Digital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $20.97.
Voyager Digital Company Profile
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.