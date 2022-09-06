Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Head to Head Contrast

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Purplebricks Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.18 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.53 Purplebricks Group $95.12 million 0.95 $57.07 million N/A N/A

Purplebricks Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Voyager Digital and Purplebricks Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43 Purplebricks Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Voyager Digital currently has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11,247.72%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Purplebricks Group.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and Purplebricks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

