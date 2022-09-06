Voyager Token Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $241.78 million and $151.83 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

