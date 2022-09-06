Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $21.96 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.96 million and $1.95 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,787,483 coins and its circulating supply is 80,812,271 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.