Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $841,348.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.02 million and approximately $841,348.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00097112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00257619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00019062 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

